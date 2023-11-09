TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- The Trojan Theatre Thespian Troupe joined the Fox 43 Am Live show to speak about their upcoming production of Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe.

The Troupe has been practicing for hours every day after school since October to bring people in the community an outstanding production.

The performances are happening at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16-18 at the Topeka High Hochner Auditorium. To purchase your tickets now, click here.

To hear more about what the play is about, watch the full interview with the Troupe above.