Trooper helps motorist with flat tire and horse in extreme heat Sunday

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In extreme heat, Massachusetts State Police Trooper John Areche helped a motorist with a flat tire on Sunday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the incident happened on a horse trailer on the side of l-90.

“With 90+ degree heat with a horse inside the trailer and a flat tire, Trooper Areche didn’t want the horse getting heat exhaustion, or having it graze beside the passing cars, so he expedited getting the vehicle and trailer back on the road,” state police wrote on Facebook.

Areche is a recent graduate of the 84th Recruit Training Troop.