JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is sharing pictures from an accident to prove that seatbelts save lives.

On Sunday night they posted pictures of an accident on their Facebook page. Troopers said a car and truck collided on US-24 and Wilson Road.

KHP Facebook Post

They said the driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt and walked away from the accident uninjured. The people inside of the truck were also not hurt.

Emergency crews are in the area clearing the accident.