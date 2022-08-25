TOPEKA (KSNT) – The capital city is losing another sports team as the Topeka Tropics bowed out of its contract extension after a one-year stint.

The Stormont Vail Events Center confirms with 27 News the Topeka Tropics will not return for the 2023 season. Kellen Seitz, general manager of the events center, said the venue and Tropics negotiated a 3-year contract extension to last through 2025. However, the team told the Events Center in late June it was looking to sell.

27 News has reached out to the president of the Champions Indoor Football League, J.R. Bond, for additional information.

“Unfortunately, the owner is moving out of the region as he helps his son with amateur baseball. We explored many options with gifting the team to local individuals. We were unable to secure a local group for the organization by the leagues deadline, so the team is entering dormancy for the 2023 season. If a local group is able to step up and take over the team, free and clear of any charge, then the team would return in 2024. That is our hope. The Topeka fans are amazing and they deserve pro sports. This is not a financial decision, but just a change in geography for our hands on owner.”

J.R. Bond