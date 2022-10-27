POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A semi-tractor trailer flipped in Pottawatomie County Thursday spilling a load of coal.

According to authorities, the semi was headed east on Jefferey and attempted to make a turn on Kansas Highway 63. The truck flipped on its side, spilling coal into the ditch.

A semi-tractor trailer flipped in Pottawatomie County Thursday spilling a load of coal. (KSNT Photo/ Samuel Cohen)

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with non-life threatening injuries. The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. north of St. Marys.

Roads are open while crews work to clean up the coal, according to the sheriff.