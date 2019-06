Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday evening that the United States will be imposing a 5% tariff on all goods coming from Mexico beginning on June 10.

This new tariff is an attempt to pressure the country to stop the flow of immigrants into the U.S. from Mexico.

Trump said that the tariff will increase gradually "until the illegal immigration problem is remedied."