Trump signs Kansas senator Moran’s Veterans Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Bill

WASHINGTON (KSNT) — President Trump signed the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act Sunday, granting veterans access to increased care and local treatment options.

The bill was created by U.S. Senators Jerry Moran from Kansas and Jon Tester from Montana. Its hope is to decrease veteran suicide nationwide.

“This is a significant day for veterans, and I am grateful to Ranking Member Jon Tester, President Trump and many of my colleagues for working tirelessly this Congress to get this landmark bill signed into law and improve suicide prevention research, services and programs for our nation’s veterans,” Moran said.

The law honors the legacy of Commander John Scott Hannon, who was a former Navy Seal. Hannon received treatment while in retirement and helped other veterans seek treatment. Hannon passed away in 2018 due to suicide.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have worked alongside the Hannon family and Chairman Moran to successfully push for this monumental bill to become law,” Tester said. “Together, we are following through on our commitment to supporting our nation’s heroes, making sure that no veteran falls through the cracks.”

