Trump’s personal assistant abruptly resigns

(CNN) – President Trump’s personal assistant is out of a job.

Madeleine Westerhout has worked with Trump since the start of his term, with her office being directly in front of the Oval Office.

Her abrupt resignation comes after she reportedly shared details of the president’s family during a recent off-the-record dinner with journalists.

Trump reportedly learned of the matter Thursday.

Westerhout is now considered a “separated employee” and would not be cleared to return to the White House Friday.