Tuesday is last day to register to vote in November election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Voters have one last chance to make sure their voice will be heard in November. Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the state of Kansas.

State law says that all voters must be registered at least 21 days before the election. Election day is November 5.

Voters can register online by clicking here. Registrations can also be submitted by going to the local county elections office by the end of the business day.

Voters can make sure their registration is up to date by clicking here.