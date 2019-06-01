UPDATE: Blue River Road at Cedar Creek closed

MANHATTAN, Kan., (KSNT) - The lake elevation at Tuttle Creek Lake has stabilized and the water level of the Kansas River has decreased, according to Riley County PD on Friday.

"As long as we don't get additional rain in the Tuttle Creek basin, we could see the lake elevation decreasing," Riley County Emergency Management Director Pat Collins said.

The amount of water being released at Tuttle Creek Dam was increased Friday morning to 30,000 cubic feet per second, and this increase has helped to stabilize the lake elevation.

While these water levels are decreasing, the bridge at Blue River Road at Cedar Creek has been closed to keep traffic off of an area where the embankment is undermined. Repairs will be made and the road reopened after water levels recede.

The evacuation advisory still remains in effect for the areas in the Northview neighborhood, and police are continuing to patrol the areas under advisory to monitor the water levels.

Riley Co. PD noted that anyone evacuating from the areas under advisory may go to the American Red Cross shelter located at the Westview Church, 615 Gillespie Drive. Pets are also welcome.