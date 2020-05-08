Tuttle Creek seeing high numbers after rough last year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some people didn’t get out to their favorite lake last year because of flooding.

Campground areas at Tuttle Creek State Park were underwater, but now they’re full of campers, bikers, and people getting out on the lake.

The lake is seeing high numbers of people like it would typically on a holiday weekend.

“We decided to come out and just do a little fishing and just get out, we’ve been kind of standing down, locked up, just like everybody else,” said Mike Williams, who spent the day fishing at the lake.

Williams and his son put their boat in for the first time this year. They say the area looks much different than it did last year.

“It looks good this year,” Williams said. “They’ve done a very good job, Tuttle Creek a year or two ago was just a disaster really, but they’ve done a fantastic job. It’s a nice place to fish and a nice place to camp.”

The past two years have given park officials a lot to worry about. It started with the Labor Day flood in 2018, then last year’s flooding, and now the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s been constant change, constant trying to figure things out, and make things available to the public, and protect our resources,” said Park Manager Todd Lovin. “The game plan is you survive today, pretty much, and you adapt.”

The lake has dropped more than 50 feet since its peak last year. Workers have cleaned up and repaired damage the high water has caused. That includes removing debris, putting docks back together, cleaning parking lots, and fixing trail walkways.

“Really it was what was available to us, we’ll fix right then, and move on from that point,” Lovin said.

Lovin did say that the damage could have been a lot worse.

He also said the timelines for projects have shifted with all that is happening including the lake seeing more visitors earlier in the year.

“Improvement type projects, we still have a few of those to do, we’re still doing a little bit of repair stuff from flood, and then about this time of year we switch into more of just a maintenance mode,” Lovin said. “With the amount of people and all that, that changes what we’re doing now.”

The park delayed the opening of some of their facilities to make sure they could be cleaned thoroughly during the outbreak. Now only beaches and playgrounds remain closed.