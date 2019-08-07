Two advance in Horton Parks and Recreation race

Horton, Kan. (KSNT) – More than a hundred people cast their votes Tuesday to decide who will move on to the general election.

Voters went to the polls to see who will advance to the general election in November to be the Horton parks and recreation commissioner. The top votes were for Richard Lovelady, who received 38 votes, and James Stuart, who received 41 votes.

The two will face each other in November. Four people were initially vying for the position.

