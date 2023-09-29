KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs will be without a pair of their defenders on Sunday against the Jets.

Linebacker Nick Bolton and cornerback Jaylen Watson were ruled out on Friday, according to the team’s social media. It’s an ankle injury keeping Bolton off the field, while Watson is battling a shoulder injury.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Kadarius Toney were also limited in practice on Friday.

View the full injury report, as of Friday, for Chiefs versus Jets here.

The game will kickoff at 7:20 and air on NBC/KSNT.