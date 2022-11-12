GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) — Two people have passed away after a car crash in Geary County Saturday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., 34-year-old John A Wagnaar III was driving a Ford F150 while traveling west in the eastbound lane of I-70. At that time, 31-year-old Morgan L. Taylor, the driver of a 2013 Honda Civic, was traveling east on I-70 in the eastbound traffic lane where they collided head on.

Wagnaar then rolled over into the median where it proceeded to catch on fire while Taylor came to a stop in the the north shoulder of the eastbound lane.

It is unknown if Wagnaar was wearing a seatbelt.