Two employees receive burns in explosion at Dodge City Cargill facility

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two employees received burns in an explosion at a small stand-alone building at the Cargill facility in Dodge City Thursday morning.

Officials said the cause is under investigation. The conditions of the employees were not immediately available.

Cargill said as an extra precaution, some shifts will be suspended today.

“We are grateful for the partnership of the local emergency medical response team. Our focus is on the safety of our employees and getting the best care for our colleagues,” in a statement Ford County sent to KSNW.

Cargill said it expects to be operational soon. The Dodge City facility employs 2,700 people.