WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting at a bar in east Wichita hospitalized two people Friday.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Harry and Webb after an argument turned violent. One victim, a teenage girl, was shot in the head. Another victim was also shot. Both are expected to survive.

The fight happened inside the bar before spilling out into the parking lot where the shooting occurred.

Police say there were roughly 15 people involved in the dispute before the shots were fired. They are still looking at security footage from nearby businesses to gather more information.

Police said no one is yet in custody, but there is no danger to the public. An investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.