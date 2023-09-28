OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – A 15-year-old driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital after a rollover crash on Wednesday in Osage County.

At 7:55 a.m. the 15-year-old was driving a 2002 Ford F150 south on South California Road south of U56. Four juveniles were present inside the vehicle. The driver went off the road to the left for an unknown reason and rolled over, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the KHP crash log. The records for the other three passengers were protected.