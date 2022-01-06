Two men escape burning vehicle in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men in Jackson County escaped this morning after being trapped in a burning car in Jackson County after a single vehicle rollover west of Denison on K-16 Hwy near 198th Road.

Both men had been trapped in the vehicle when a passerby stopped and helped remove the windshield, rescuing both men according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

When first responders arrived, the pickup truck was fully engulfed with flames.

Two men escaped from burning vehiclehttps://t.co/4IfU8zTpr1 pic.twitter.com/ZKnvWQxXe3 — Sheriff Tim Morse (@sheriffmorse) January 6, 2022

One of the men was transported to Holton Community Hospital with minor injuries. The other man was treated on scene and refused further treatment.