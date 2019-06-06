Two men from Tennessee dead after fiery crash in southwest Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - Two men from Memphis, Tennessee were killed in a collision Wednesday.

It happened around 2 p.m. in Finney County at the intersection of Mead and Jenny Barker.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2018 GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound on Mead Road. A 2017 GMC Sierra was traveling northbound on Jenny Barker Road. Both trucks entered the intersection at the same time and collided. The 2017 GMC Sierra overturned and was engulfed in flames.

Both occupants in the 2017 GMC Sierra, 50-year-old Joe McNally and 57-year-old Jimmy Martin Sherlock from Memphis, Tennessee, were killed in the collision.

The driver of the 2018 GMC Sierra, 47-year-old Christian Victor Westergard of Scott City, was transported to the hospital.