Two NFL players turn themselves in after partygoers say they were robbed at gunpoint

MIRAMAR, Fla. — NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar turned themselves in to the Broward Sheriff Office’s (BSO) Main Jail in Florida on Saturday in an armed robbery case police say both were involved in, according to a statement from Miramar police.

Baker, who plays for the New York Giants, turned himself in on Saturday morning, according BSO’s website.

Miramar police said Dunbar, who used to play for the Washington Redskins before signing with the Seattle Seahawks, also turned himself in on what his attorney, Michael Grieco, calls “a bogus arrest warrant based solely on uncorroborated witness statements.”

Baker and Dunbar were at a house party Wednesday where several attendees allege the two football players stole thousands of dollars in cash from them as well as valuable watches while armed with weapons, according to an arrest warrant.

Baker is charged with four counts each of aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery, the BSO jail website said. There is no court appearance scheduled for him.

Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, Miramar police said.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Baker. Grieco, Dunbar’s attorney, said in a post on Instagram that the charges against his client “hold no water.”

“His career and reputation have been put in jeopardy as a result of an overzealous @miramarpd that was so excited about arresting a pro football player that they tweeted out their celebration and even tagged his employer in their unprofessional ‘virtual touchdown dance,’ ” Grieco’s post read.