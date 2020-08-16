Two people from Topeka arrested on felony drug charges in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Two people from Topeka are in jail on felony drug charges.

Just before 4:00 Saturday morning, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped to help a driver near 150th and Q 4 Road. Subsequently, the deputy arrested 43-year-old Jessie Dale Earwood from Topeka.

The passenger in the car was 35-year-old Janelle Velta Marie Martin, from Topeka, was also arrested.

Earwood was booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine, two misdemeanor drug counts, driving while suspended and transporting an open container.

Martin was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, and two misdemeanor drug counts.