RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A man and woman were transported from a Manhattan hospital to a Topeka hospital after their UTV rolled over and crashed.

Riley County Police said they responded to the crash on July 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Skow Rd. and Falcon Rd.

Officers said a Polaris General driven by Emily Maier, 20, of Chantilly, Va. took a corner too fast and rolled, ejecting Maier and the passenger Kyle Schmele, 21, of Olathe. Both were transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and then Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment.