TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just after 11:00 pm, October 13, Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to a call of a missing 17 and nine year old.

After actively searching, just before 2:00 am, TPD received a call from officers with the Overland Park Police Department stating they had found the lost children in Overland Park and were taken to the police station where they were then reunited with their parents.

42-year-old Russell L. Allen Jr. of Manhattan was found with the children and was taken back to Topeka to be interviewed.

After investigating, Allen was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with kidnapping, battery, aggravated assault, aggravated endangering of a child, theft by threat and aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim.