TOPEKA (KSNT) – This morning at approximately 8:37 a.m., officers with the Topeka Police Department observed two men on the roof of the old Ramada Inn, located at 605 SW Fairlawn Road.

After establishing a perimeter and clearing the building, one of the men was taken into custody as they left the building, while the other was later located still inside.

The two men were later identified as 27-year-old Dylan K. Dow and 28-year-old Raymond D. Roberts II, both of Topeka. They were taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with burglary, criminal damage and interference with a law enforcement officer.