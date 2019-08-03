Two Topekans arrested for Jackson County burglary

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Deputies arrested two Topekans who they believe are responsible for a burglary near Mayetta.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said on Friday his office got a report of two people stealing from a home in the 13000 block of S. Road which is between Mayetta and Hoyt. Neighbors came up to them and they sped away in a silver SUV which got stuck.

Deputies found and impounded the car on Friday night. Then they began a manhunt for the two suspected burglars.

The search lasted until Saturday afternoon when someone reported seeing the duo near Highway 75. Deputies arrested Eric Christopher Fernandez, 30, of Topeka and Chelsea Nichol Ray, 25, of Topeka

Both are now in the Jackson County Jail where Fernandez faces burglary, trespassing, felony obstruction, and theft charges. Ray is being held on burglary, trespassing, and felony obstruction charges. Bond is pending on the two at this time.