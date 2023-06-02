TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-vehicle crash at southwest 29th St. and southwest Kingsrow Road temporarily left the westbound lane closed.

The crash happened at 12:48 p.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Mission Township Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) responded to the incident, according to SCSO Public Information Officer Abigail Christian.

Only minor injuries were reported and no one was transported by AMR, according to Christian.

The crash scene is still active but traffic delays are now cleared, according to Christian.