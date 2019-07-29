Tyreek Hill speaks publically about reinstatement for the first time at Chiefs training camp

Tyreek hill spoke with confidence as he addressed the media for the first time publically since being cleared by the league for his alleged child abuse.

Hill talked about being remorseful, growing as a person, and thanked the chiefs and their fans for sticking with him through the trials and tribulations.

hill was showered with love from fans as he came into camp Saturday, but Sunday he had to answer the tough questions from the media. He started by saying he was hyped to have another chance.

“I can’t wait for my new journey. I’m excited. I’m working every day to be a better father, a better person, a better citizen, a better teammate and a better son too, to my parents. I am evolving every day. Something that stood out to me as I was going through this long process, my mom told me, ‘people don’t need to change, they need to grow.’ think of a tree. a tree changes and a tree grows. every day my mom would tell me, ‘Tyreek, you need to grow. you need to add layers to yourself'” Hill said.

He also thanked the league for being thorough.

“Roger Goodell and his team, they did their thing. they dug in and they got all of the facts. I am very appreciative for those guys, as well.”

The day would have been flawless had he not done this to the reporter, Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, who initially broke the alleged abuse story.

Hill promised to change his ways and seemed to understand the severity of what he was captured saying on tape

“Like I said, I’m just here to man up to what I did on audio, my bad language. I am going to man up to that. I don’t want anybody talking to my little sister, my daughter that I have now or my mom like that. that is very disrespectful. my mom got into me. she thumped me on the ear like, ‘c’mon, grow up out of that.’ Never again.”