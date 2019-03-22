Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fears
WASHINGTON (AP) - Arkansas-based Tyson Foods is recalling more than 69,000 pounds (31,297 kilograms) of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said Thursday the products were produced on Nov. 30, 2018, and have a best if used by date of Nov. 30, 2019. The products have the establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the packages.
The USDA says it received two complaints about the metal, but there are no confirmed reports of anyone being injured.
The USDA is concerned the products could still be in freezers. Consumers should throw out the packages or return them to the place of purchase.
The recall comes after Tyson in January recalled some chicken nuggets because customers said they found pieces of “soft, blue rubber” inside.
