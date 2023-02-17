TOPEKA (KSNT) — U.S. Senator Jerry Moran allocated $2 million in funds to local law enforcement.

Senator Moran was able to secure federal funding to purchase resources. The senator was recently named the lead Republican for the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science (CJS) and Related Agencies, which allowed him to provide taxpayer dollars to law enforcement.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received funding for mobile camera technology and the Topeka Police Department got hazardous device response equipment.

27 News met up with the U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, who personally came to Topeka to announce the $2 million in funds TPD and the Sheriff’s Office received.

Moran said that allocating these funds is a good use of taxpayer dollars, as it will benefit local law enforcement and the community by providing the resources needed to do their jobs and keep the community safe.

“I always recognize this isn’t my money,” Moran said. “It’s taxpayer dollars, it’s borrowed money, the future taxpayer’s money. We want to make sure that those dollars are going to be spent, they’re spent well and we want to make sure Kansas gets its fair share.”

Senator Moran hopes securing this funding will lead to a safer Kansas and more efficient law enforcement.