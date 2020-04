FILE – This Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber acknowledged more than 3,000 sexual assaults occurred during U.S. Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

TAMPA (CNN) – Uber is now offering 10 million free rides to health care workers and seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it’s working directly with cities, food banks, and hospitals to get people what they need.

Uber has already begun giving free rides to healthcare workers get to their jobs and free meals.

Organizations looking help with rides or food deliveries can reach out to Uber by going to their website.