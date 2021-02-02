‘How-to’ guide arrives for logging into Kansas’ updated unemployment website

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor created a guide Tuesday for its unemployment website’s new security features, after some Kansans reported they couldn’t get back into the Kansas Department of Labor’s website.

A spokesperson for KDOL told KSNT News that everyone filing for unemployment will have to register on the updated website as if it’s their first time doing so. Everyone’s old usernames and passwords no longer work.

“Every claimant will need to set up new user credentials. This is part of the system to ensure claimants can prove they are who they are, and keep the fraudsters out. Page two in the how-to guide will help claimants begin this process. We have heard many claimants believe they can use their existing credentials to log in. They need to create new credentials following the how-to guide.” Kansas Department of Labor

View KDOL’s guide to getting started on their upgraded website below, or click here to download it.

KDOL said its website would require credit history questions, as well as setting up two-factor authentication once it was back up again. The website went down for three days to get a security upgrade and fight a swarm of unemployment fraud as thousands of state residents file claims. Multiple callers to KSNT News said their passwords on the unemployment website, GetKansasBenefits.gov, wouldn’t work to get back on the site and access the identity verification questions.

“We believe those having issues are due to unfamiliarity with two-factor authentication. [For example] if a user tries to complete an un-allowed action, they cannot move forward, which will certainly make it look like the system is down for them. If they are having issues, we have CSRs on staff ready to help them when they call in to the contact center.” Kansas Department of Labor

KDOL also said anyone who couldn’t file a claim while the site was down will still get paid what they are owed.