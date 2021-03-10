KDOL to undergo major server upgrade this weekend. Here’s what to expect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)— The Kansas Department of Labor is upgrading its server this coming weekend to prepare for a major onboard in their contact center.

“Doing the server migration this weekend makes sure that as we roll those new resources on in the coming weeks, our system can support that level of service that we’re reaching toward,” Peter Brady, the agency’s deputy secretary, told Kansas’ Capitol Bureau Wednesday.

Five hundred new call center representatives are gradually being onboarded. This is to address the high volume of callers the agency is seeing. The department is expanding the capacity of its server to help provide better services to unemployed Kansans.

The server migration will take place from the evening of March 12 through March 14. Brady said there are a few things unemployment claimants should be mindful of heading into the weekend.

“Saturday we will not be having the call center open or any services,” he said. “The website will be down as that server migration completes through Saturday and then through our normal maintenance window on Sunday.”

The department isn’t expecting many impacts on people being able to file claims. The website will be up on Friday for a full day of services, then operations will shut down shortly after 9 p.m. until Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.