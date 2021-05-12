Missouri to drop extra federal pandemic unemployment aid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he’s cutting off all federal pandemic unemployment benefits to Missourians.

Parson on Tuesday announced those federal benefits will end June 12. The Republican governor says there’s a labor shortage. He hopes cutting off extra unemployment aid will push people to work.

At least four other states are also ending the $300 federal benefit that is on top of state benefits. Those states are Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana and South Carolina.

Labor experts say the shortage can also be attributed to people reluctant to work because they fear catching the virus.