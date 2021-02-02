Newly-launched Kansas unemployment website stops 240K attempts at hacks and fraud, agency says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A security upgrade on the Kansas Department of Labor’s website has blocked hundreds of thousands of fraudulent logins and hack attempts in its first day, according to a spokesperson.

The website has seen 240,000 attempts at fraudulent logins and bot attacks, a form of spamming and hacking, as of noon Tuesday, according to the unemployment agency. KSNT News also received reports from callers having trouble logging into the website, which launched Tuesday morning.

The website GetKansasBenefits.gov shut down Saturday through Tuesday for a security update. However, KDOL said the majority of people trying to register on the updated website’s launch day are getting through properly:

The agency has seen 11,138 people try to log into the website as of 12 p.m.

9,598 got in successfully

A spokesperson said 1,393 people failed the new identity verification checks put in place and need to try again.

147 people experienced unspecified errors on the site.

We believe those having issues are due to unfamiliarity with two-factor authentication. [For example] if a user tries to complete an un-allowed action, they cannot move forward, which will certainly make it look like the system is down for them. If they are having issues, we have CSRs on staff ready to help them when they call in to the contact center. Kansas Department of Labor

The unemployment agency partnered with LexisNexis for the website update to combat a swarm of fraudulent unemployment claims. It also released a guide for getting started on the updated website, which now requires everyone to register as a new user as if they are filing for unemployment for the first time.

For more assistance with the website, call one of the following KDOL phone numbers: