State labor department says federal unemployment program to begin paying out by Feb. 19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor announced when people can expect to receive payments under a federal extension program on Friday.

Kansans will be able to file for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which is an extension for people who’ve exhausted state unemployment benefits, by Feb. 19.

The department said payments for other programs are going out every day. While some people are already expecting payments, others are wondering what’s causing the delay.

Jerry Grasso, a spokesman for the state’s unemployment office, said every person’s claim is unique. He encourages people to call their call center or use the online chat feature for help.

Lawmakers said fraudulent activity could be one reason for the delay, while many people are unaware that their accounts have been flagged for fraud, until they’re able to access their account.

KDOL said it will announce more details next week when the program launches.