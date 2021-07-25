Union members to return to work at Frito Lay come Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT)– After nearly three weeks of striking, Frito-Lay’s unionized employees will return to work on July 26 at 7 a.m.

Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Union Local 218 are the ones who voted on July 23 whether or not they agreed with the terms of the new contract. The majority of the members did agree, which is why the strike is now over.

The contract between Frito Lay and the BCTGM Union offers a four percent wage increase to employees and nobody can be forced to work seven days a week, so everyone is guaranteed a day off.

This new term also eliminates suicide or “squeeze shifts” where employees are only off the clock for eight hours before returning back to work. It’s good news for the employees, but union leaders said the work is not finished just yet.

“There’s going to be some stuff that we have to do after this contract starts in because we are still short people and it’s going to be a while to get some people hired, Brad Schmidt, Vice President for the Midwest region of BCTGM union, said.

Schmidt said they will meet with Frito Lay again in a year to touch base and go over the current contract. He is also very thankful for all of the support they received from the community throughout the process.