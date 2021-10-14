Union Station beginning transformation for 2021 holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri said it has already begun its transformation preparing for the 2021 holiday season.

Union Station said with the transformation being such a huge undertaking that by starting now in October, even before Halloween, the station will be ready for its official holidays kickoff on November 26.

“Our 2021 holiday season will feature the biggest holiday production Union Station has mounted and will include KC’s largest indoor tree, holiday plays and performances, breathtaking decorations and family photo ops, classic holiday movies, laser holiday magic at the planetarium, mini train rides, Merry Science in Science City and the return of our massive indoor, walk-thru “Holiday Reflections” experience,” the station said. “Holiday Reflections” will feature sky-reaching lights, giant forest friends and eye-popping, floating mirrored ornaments along with the largest holiday model train layout in the Midwest and spectacular new sights, sounds and animated selfie scenes.”

Union Station said tickets are on sale now. Early purchase is encouraged to secure a preferred date and time to visit.

