Union Station’s ‘Holiday Reflections’ experience back for 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets are now on sale as Union Station’s massive indoor, walk-thru “Holiday Reflections” experience returns for the 2021 season with new sights, sounds and animated selfie scenes.

This holiday themed experience fills Union Station’s massive Grand Plaza and features sky-reaching lights, dozens of decorated trees, forest friends and giant, floating mirrored ornaments plus a bigger-than-ever Rudy’s Wonderland where kids can ride the historic Jones Store Train, a mini Holiday Express train.

It will be open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning November 26. It will be closed infrequently for private events, so Union Station recommends to check its Facebook page before visiting, unless you have already reserved tickets.

General admission tickets (click here) are $5 and free for children 12 months and younger and Union Station members.

This is a date and time-specific ticketed experience with a limited number of guests admitted in each session and a priority focus on a comfortable and confident guest experience, according to the station. Guests may arrive up to 30 minutes before their timed ticket.

No food or drink is allowed in “Holiday Reflections”, but restrooms are located within the ticketed space.

“This one-of-a-kind family-friendly holiday adventure delivers all the heart-warming nostalgia for which Union Station is famous, plus spectacular new surprises,” Union Station said.

Union Station said it is following Kansas City, Missouri mask mandate policies and will be following any mandates in place over the coming holiday season.

“Holiday Reflections” was visited by more than 70,000 people in 2020, according to the station.