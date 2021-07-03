UPDATE: Union workers to strike on Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local 218 voted on the tentative agreement with Frito Lay, which was the deciding factor that they will strike come Monday after the majority voted against it.

The agreement limited the amount of forced overtime per week, which some members said has been a problem for years. It also presents a 2% annual raise for two years. Over 400 members voted on Friday and Saturday at the Super 8 Motel on SW Topeka Boulevard on whether or not they agree with the contract.

“It’s pretty good inclusion to hear from all our members and what they want,” Brent Hall, President of BCTGM Local 218 said. “Like I’ve always said this is a democracy not an oligarchy. We can’t force people to vote and it’s their vote. We have to let them speak their own voice.”

The voting closed at 6 p.m. and the and the count was finished around 6:30 p.m. The strike will be held on Monday.