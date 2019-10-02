Unique event offers “peaceful” yoga in local cemetery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This Halloween season, a local cemetery is offering a unique yoga experience. The Friends of the Historic Topeka Cemetery is teaming up with The Yoga Room to host “Yoga in the Cemetery” on Saturday.

“We’re up by a monument so there’s an open space,” said Angela Lexow, co-owner of The Yoga Room. “We’ll have an all level yoga session, so even if you’re new you can come. It will be very gentle. It’s very peaceful out here. It’s not creepy.”

After the hour long yoga session, the Friends of the Historic Topeka Cemetery is offering a historic tour of the cemetery grounds. The group throws fundraisers to fund special projects like buying tombstones for historic children in the cemetery.

The “Yoga in the Cemetery” event is 10 am to 11 am Saturday at the Historic Topeka Cemetery. Click here to RSVP on Facebook. The event is free but a $10 donation is suggested.