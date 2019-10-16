United Way Christmas Bureau applications open Oct. 22

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The United Way of Greater Topeka will begin accepting applications for its Christmas Bureau on Tuesday.

The program allows local families to adopt other families who need some extra help with gifts and meals around the holidays.

Low-income families and individuals who need help with holiday gifts can apply for assistance starting on October 22.

Applications will be accepted in person at Echo Ridge Johnston Community Center, which is located at 2021 SE Market, in Topeka. They will only be accepted from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: October 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, 30 and November 1.

The last day to apply is November 1 and applications must be turned in by 6:30 p.m. on that day.

To apply, the adult registering must provide an ID, proof of income for everyone in the home, and a social security card for everyone in the home. Applicants must be a resident of Shawnee county to participate.

Applications must be submitted in person. To find the application and to read the requirements, click here.

To volunteer, adopt a family or to donate, click here.