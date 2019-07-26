United Way of Greater Topeka raised over $2 million in Community Campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The United Way of Greater Topeka announced the grand total of the money raised during their 2018 – 2019 Community Campaign on Thursday.

During a press conference Thursday at noon, Becky Holmquist, Chair of The United Way Board of Directors, announced that they raised $2,531,522.25 for their campaign.

The campaign supports work in education, financial stability in health for the residents of the Greater Topeka area.

Following the big reveal, Becky Holmquist noted that the money would impact the community in specific ways. She said that 725 children will have access to high quality preschool, 428 students will get support through tutoring and after-school activities, 90 adults can access financial counseling and job-trainings and tens of thousands of individuals receive access to the basic needs support they need to have a solid foundation.