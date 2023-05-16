TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Board of Regents is considering raising the tuition of six universities in the next school year.

A proposal in the agenda for the board’s upcoming meeting this Wednesday would, if passed, raise tuition at six of the state’s universities for the upcoming 2023-24 school year between five and seven percent.

The proposed tuition rate increases at the six universities are:

The University of Kansas: 5%

Kansas State University: 5%

Wichita State University: 5.9%

Emporia State University: 5%

Pittsburg State University: 5%

Fort Hays State University: 7%

The last time any of these schools saw their tuition raised was in 2021 when the Board of Regents approved an increase to Kansas State’s tuition rates by 1.2% — the first time for the university following the COVID-19 pandemic.

If approved, this will be the first time the Board of Regents has increased tuition for the University of Kansas since 2018, the only school to avoid raising tuition since 2019.

The Board of Regents will meet Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the proposal.