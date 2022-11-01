Topeka (KSNT)- A Washburn University professor is being accused of cultural appropriation after a Halloween costume caused controversy.

Holly O’Neill, associate professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science attended Washburn University’s English Department’s annual Halloween party, where she dressed up as Michael Jackson.

A video of O’Neill reenacting a Michal Jackson dance circulated on Facebook, but was taken down. Washburn University is currently investigating. Lori Hutchinson, the Interim Director of Public Relations at Washburn University provided this statement to 27 news:

“Washburn University is reviewing concerns raised about a costume worn by an employee to an on-campus Halloween party Thursday, Oct. 27. We are gathering information from the students, faculty, and staff who were involved and have been affected before developing a response to the situation. Washburn’s commitment to an inclusive campus community will be an important part of this review process.”