TOPEKA (KSNT) – A couple of local motorcycle events are planned this month to benefit Veterans Affairs and local veterans.

Hands Up Stand Up 2023 hosted by the American Legion Post 421 and the Veterans Benefit Ride sponsored by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) will take place on the next two coming Saturdays.

Hands Up Stand Up 2023

On Sept. 9, the American Legion Post 421 will be hosting its Hands Up Stand Up 2023 event to benefit the PTSD patients at the Topeka Veterans Affairs Hospital and community veterans.

Registration will cost $35 per rider and $15 per passenger and will start at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. A t-shirt and lunch will be provided for riders and lunch will be provided to passengers. At 10 a.m. riders will depart on a 100-mile trip through scenic Kansas.

To view the Hands Up Stand Up 2023 route, click here. For more information visit the Hands Up Stand Up Facebook page here.

Veterans Benefit Ride

On Sept. 16, Chapter 21-4 Topeka of the CVMA will be riding from the American Legion Post 400 in Topeka to Gail’s Powersports in Grandview, Missouri. Food, live music, an auction, cornhole games and drinks will be provided at Gail’s Powersports.

Registration costs $20 per rider and $10 per passenger and will start at 9:30 a.m. and run to 10:30 a.m. All proceeds will go towards helping local veterans in need of support, according to Chapter Executive Officer William Webster.

For more information on the Veterans Benefit Ride or other events planned by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, click here.