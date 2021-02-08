UPDATE: 10-year-old missing New Iberia girl found safe after Amber Alert issued

UPDATE: Jalisa Lasalle has been found and is safe, according to Sgt. Daesha Hughes of New Iberia Police Department.

One suspect, identified as Michael Sereal, is in custody for her disappearance and faces a charge of aggravated kidnapping, according to Hughes. Records show Sereal is a convicted sex offender.

Early Monday morning, workers for Pelican Waste in New Iberia spotted the car, found the girl and alerted police.

This is a developing story. News 10’s Renee Allen will have more tonight at 5 p.m.

UPDATE: As of 11:25 p.m. Sunday Louisiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing 10-year-old girl from New Iberia.

Police say Jalisa Lasalle was last seen getting into a gray 4-door car being driven by an older black male with sideburns, and wearing a hat.

Her suspected abductor has been identified as 33-year-old Michael R. Sereal of New Iberia.

Sereal is described as a black male 5’ 9” tall, weighing 224 pounds who was last seen driving a 2012 Nissan Altima bearing license plate N472845.

If you have information that can help lead police to Lasalle, dial 911.

ORIGINAL POST: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia Police and State Police have asked for the public’s help to find missing 10-year-old Jalisa Lasalle of New Iberia who they say may be in imminent danger.

According to police, Lasalle was reported missing from a family member’s home early in the day on Sunday in 1400 block of Fulton Street.

She was last seen getting into a gray four-door car (possibly Nissan or Honda) being driven by an older black male with sideburns, and wearing a hat, police said.

At approximately 4’6 to 4’9 inches tall, police said Lassalle weighs between 75 and 80 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jean pants, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or dial 911.