UPDATE: AT&T, DIRECTV continue to withhold local channels

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – AT&T and DIRECTV subscribers have been without a number of their local channels since July 3, and Nexstar continues to work with the companies to negotiate the return of the channels.

In a press release on Friday, Nexstar provided an update on the ongoing negotiations with AT&T and DIRECTV.

Nexstar wants nothing more than to bring its programming back to viewers by completing a new fair market agreement with AT&T and continues to negotiate in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV. Nexstar has offered AT&T/DIRECTV the same rates it offered to other large distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations with in 2019 to date. From the Nexstar press release

In addition to refusing to come to an agreement, AT&T spread false information about the negotiations with Nexstar.

AT&T stated that “Nexstar pulled 120 of its local broadcast stations.” Nexstar noted that they did not pull its stations or ask for their removal from AT&T’s DIRECTV, U-verse or DIRECTV NOW platforms.

Instead, Nexstar’s offer for a 30-day extension would have allowed consumers in the affected markets to continue viewing their favorite network shows, special events, sports, local news, and other programming while the parties continue negotiations.

Nexstar remains hopeful that a resolution can be reached immediately, but should AT&T fail to come to terms with Nexstar, Nexstar intends to continue to actively educate consumers in affected markets on how they can continue to receive their favorite network programming, in-depth local news, other content and programming relevant to their communities, and critical updates in times of emergencies. From the Nexstar press release

Consumers and viewers affected by AT&T/DIRECTV’s blackout can contact AT&T/DIRECTV at 855-567-1569 or 210-821-4105. Viewers affected by the loss of service from DIRECTV have several alternatives to continue watching their favorite shows including local cable providers, DISH, over-the-air, certain subscription streaming television services, and services such as Verizon’s FIOS.