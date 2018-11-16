Update: Kansas not affected by massive turkey recall Video

WASHINGTON,.D.C. (CNN) - The makers of Jennie-O turkey products, Hormel says none of the 91,000 pounds of the recalled turkey meat has been shipped to or distributed in Kansas.

Nationwide, Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products after the USDA found that a sample of the products tested positive for a salmonella reading matching the outbreak strain.

The samples were from a Sept. 11, 2018 production, and, according to the USDA, the rest of the products shipped nationwide.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first announced the outbreak linked to raw turkey products in July, but more people have gotten sick, bringing the total to at least 164 in 35 states. One person in California has died, and 63 people have been hospitalized.

Kansas health officials said there has been only one case of salmonella due to turkey products and no deaths in the state.

Here are some helpful links about the recall and the products: