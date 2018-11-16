Update: Kansas not affected by massive turkey recall
WASHINGTON,.D.C. (CNN) - The makers of Jennie-O turkey products, Hormel says none of the 91,000 pounds of the recalled turkey meat has been shipped to or distributed in Kansas.
Nationwide, Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products after the USDA found that a sample of the products tested positive for a salmonella reading matching the outbreak strain.
The samples were from a Sept. 11, 2018 production, and, according to the USDA, the rest of the products shipped nationwide.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first announced the outbreak linked to raw turkey products in July, but more people have gotten sick, bringing the total to at least 164 in 35 states. One person in California has died, and 63 people have been hospitalized.
Kansas health officials said there has been only one case of salmonella due to turkey products and no deaths in the state.
Here are some helpful links about the recall and the products:
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gerard Butler's house 'half-gone,' others await...
- Autopsy finds rapper Mac Miller died from drugs and...
- Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute...
- UK fans flocked to TV to watch Princess Eugenie's...
- Scott Wilson, 'In Cold Blood' and 'Walking Dead'...
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- WikiLeaks chief could see charges, US court filing...
- Michael Avenatti in Los Angeles police custody for...
- Woman beat McDonald's manager over ketchup
- CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White...
- Homeless World War II vet gets a helping hand