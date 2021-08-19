Suspect in custody after threatening to detonate an explosive device in truck near Library of Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who claimed to have bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol has surrendered to law enforcement, ending an hours-long standoff.
The man, identified by law enforcement officials as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina, crawled out of the vehicle and was being taken into custody shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Law enforcement authorities say a man sitting in a black pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has told police that he has a bomb, and that’s led to a standoff in the heart of the nation’s capital.
Officials have evacuated a number of buildings around the Capitol and sent snipers to the area after officers saw a man holding what looked like a detonator inside the pickup.
Police are giving no immediate details on his motive or any demands.