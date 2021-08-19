Suspect in custody after threatening to detonate an explosive device in truck near Library of Congress

A robot is seen near a person in a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress’ Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. A man sitting in the pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has told police that he has a bomb, and that’s led to a massive law enforcement response to determine whether it’s an operable explosive device. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who claimed to have bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol has surrendered to law enforcement, ending an hours-long standoff.

The man, identified by law enforcement officials as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina, crawled out of the vehicle and was being taken into custody shortly before 2:30 p.m. 

Law enforcement authorities say a man sitting in a black pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has told police that he has a bomb, and that’s led to a standoff in the heart of the nation’s capital.

Officials have evacuated a number of buildings around the Capitol and sent snipers to the area after officers saw a man holding what looked like a detonator inside the pickup.

Police are giving no immediate details on his motive or any demands.

