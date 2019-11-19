Updated traffic signals to come to Topeka intersections

FILE – In this Dec. 16, 2014, file photo, a truck passes a red light photo enforcement sign that is placed below a red light camera at the intersection of Route 1 and Franklin Corner Road in Lawrence Township, N.J. Red-light cameras are widely hated, but a new study says getting rid of them can […]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three intersections in Topeka are getting some improvements to their traffic lights.

The upgraded signals will go up at three locations along Southwest Topeka Boulevard.

The first is at Topeka and Southwest 57th Street, followed by Topeka and University Boulevard near Forbes field. The third one will be at Topeka and Gary Ormsby drive near Heartland Motorsports Park.

Public Works said the lights at the intersections are old and need to be replaced.

The new lights will include dedicated left-turn signals for traffic turning off of Topeka Boulevard, which Public Works hopes will improve safety.

Construction is set to begin next September and will be paid for with federal funds totaling $850,000.